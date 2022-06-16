Applications are invited for various driving positions in Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health (LGBRIMH) Tezpur.

Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health (LGBRIMH) Tezpur is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Driver (ordinary grade).

Name of post : Driver (ordinary grade)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Educational Qualification :

i) Possession of a valid driving license for motor cars

ii) Knowledge of motor mechanism (The candidates should be able to remove minor defects in vehicles)

iii) Experience of driving a motor car for atleast 3 years

iv) Pass in 10th standard

Essential Experience : Experience of driving heavy motor vehicles for 3 years

Pay Level : Level-2

Age Limit (Relaxation as per GOI Rules) : 30 years

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in prescribed format along with a set of self-attested copies of all certificates / one PP size photograph and accompanied with a Bank Draft of Rs. 100/- to be drawn in favour of Director, LGBRIMH, Tezpur payable at Tezpur. The applications must reach the Chief Administrative Officer, LGBRIMH, Tezpur-784001 latest by July 1, 2022 within working hours. The envelope containing the application should be superscribed with “Application for the post of ……………”

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

