Applications are invited for the posts of Community Organizer under Assam State Urban Livelihoods Mission Society (DAY-NULM).

Assam State Urban Livelihoods Mission Society (DAY-NULM) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Community Organizer in the Office of the City Mission Management Unit (CMMU), Nalbari and Tihu ULB.

Name of post : Community Organizer

No. of posts : 2

Also Read : Assam Career : Apply for Counselor vacancy in Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute

Location (Places of Posting) wise vacancies :

CMMU, Nalbari : 1

Tihu ULB : 1

Salary : Rs. 14000/- per month

Qualification :

1. Minimum Intermediate (10+2) in any discipline

2. Minimum 6 months Diploma in Computer Application from any Govt. recognized Institute

Experience : Minimum 2 years experience in working with community on social development will be preferable

Also read : Assam Career : Apply for Software Developer vacancies in AS-CFMS

Age Limit : 23 to 40 years

How to apply : Candidates can send duly filled applications on Standard Form of Application published in Part IX of Assam Gazette clearly mentioning Contact No. and Email ID along with Bio Data and three copies of passport size photographs and self-attested copies of all testimonials to the Office of the City Mission Management Unit , (DAY-NULM), Nalbari Municipal Board, Nalbari, PIN-781335 on or before April 25, 2022

A self-addressed envelope of 9”x4” size affixing postal stamp of Rs.5/- must be enclosed with the application.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here