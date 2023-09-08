Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Tezpur University Assam.

Tezpur University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Professor for Foreign Languages (French & Chinese) on contract basis.

Name of post : Assistant Professor for Foreign Languages (French & Chinese)

No. of posts : 3

Language wise vacancies :

French Language : 1

Chinese Languages : 2

Eligibility Criteria :

Eligibility (A or B):

A. The candidate must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC, or a similar test accredited by the UGC, like SLET/SET or who are or have been awarded a Ph.D. Degree in accordance with the University Grants Commission (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of M.Phil./Ph.D. Degree) Regulations, 2009 or 2016 and their amendments from time to time as the case may be exempted from NET/SLET/SET

OR

B. The Ph.D. degree has been obtained from a foreign university/institution with a ranking among

top 500 in the World University Ranking (at any time) by any one of the following:

i. Quacquarelli Symonds(QS)

ii. the Times Higher Education (THE) or

iii. the Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) of the Shanghai Jiao Tong University (Shanghai).

Emoluments : Appointed Assistant Professors will be paid fixed emolument of Rs.82,000/- (Fixed) per month.

Also Read : Sourav Ganguly shares an unseen avatar of him with his fans

Selection Procedure : Online interviews for the above positions will be held on 13th September 2023 and 15th September 2023. Eligible candidates so registered shall appear before the concerned Selection Committee through GOOGLE MEET as per the above schedule. The link for the GOOGLE MEET shall be forwarded to the short-listed candidates before the interview.

Also Read : Healthy soup you can have to reduce belly fat

How to apply : Candidates may send their applications by email to hod_fl@tezu.ernet.in by 9 AM of 12th September 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

