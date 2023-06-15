Assam Career : Apply for Assistant Professor & Research Assistant vacancies in MSSV

Applications are invited for various teaching and research based positions in Mahapurusha Srimanta Sankaradeva Viswavidyalaya (MSSV), Nagaon, Assam.

Mahapurusha Srimanta Sankaradeva Viswavidyalaya (MSSV), Nagaon, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Professor and Research Assistant.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 2

Department wise vacancies :

Department of Performing Arts : 1

Department of Yogic Science & Naturopathy : 1

Qualification : Candidate must have passed M.A. with minimum 55% marks from recognised University/ Institute of National Importance with Ph.D. in Performing Arts / Yogic Science

Desirable :

(i) Experience in teaching of U.G. & P.G. Students.

(ii) Experience in research in Performing Arts.

(iii) Research Publications in approved journals.

Scale of Pay : As per the MSSV Pay Matrix

Age: As per the norms of Government of Assam.

Name of post : Research Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Vanishing Springs and their Impacts on Water Security and Rural Livelihoods in the Hill Districts of Assam in the Context of Climate Change: A Socio-Hydrological Perspective

Fellowship amount: Rs. 20,000/- per month

Qualification: M.A / M.Sc. in Geography with NET. Candidate must have knowledge of field survey in the hilly areas of Assam. Candidates should have the capability to work with Remote Sensing data in GIS software and MS Excel / SPSS software. Preference will be given to the candidate having research experience.

How to apply :

For the post of Assistant Professor, candidates can send their applications in prescribed form along with necessary enclosures to the Registrar, Mahapurusha Srimanta Sankaradeva Viswavidyalaya, H.B. Path, Kolongpar, Nagaon – 782001 latest by 23rd June, 2023. Candidate are required to pay an amount of Rs. 2,000.00 (Rupees two thousand) only by demand draft in favour of “REGISTRAR, MAHAPURUSHA SRIMANTA SANKARADEVA VISWAVIDYALAYA” payable at “State Bank of India, Nagaon Main Branch (IFSC: SBIN0000146)” or Cash at Accounts Branch of the University as an application fees for the post.

For the post of Research Assistant, candidates must submit their applications along with a detailed biodata to the Registrar, Mahapurusha Srimanta Sankaradeva Viswavidyalaya, H.B. Path, Kolongpar, Nagaon – 782001 within 23rd June, 2023

