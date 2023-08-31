Applications are invited for various technical positions in Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, Assam.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Engineer (CSE) in the project entitled “Technology for

Underwater Exploration “

Name of post : Assistant Engineer (CSE)

No. of posts : 2

Scale of Pay : Rs. 35000-1500-45000

Qualification : B. Tech or Equivalent (in CSE/ECE/EEE or in relevant field)/ M. Sc (in CSE/ECE/EEE or in Relevant field). 1 Year Experience after B. Tech/ M. Sc

How to apply : Candidates may mail their CV with mark sheets, certificates of educational qualifications and experiences (if any) along with copies of relevant documents and Links to view previously made Projects (if applicable) via Email to careers@iitgtidf.com on or before 21/09/2023.

Candidates also have to fill out the Google Doc form by clicking the link given below:

https://forms.gle/PjVwvPdxiYNdR3uAA

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here