Applications are invited for 14 vacant positions or career in ASRLMS Assam.

Assam State Rural Livelihoods Mission Society (ASRLMS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of 14 vacant positions or career on contractual basis.

Name of post : Project Manager ( Insurance/ Pension )

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Post-Graduate degree in Rural Development Management/ Master in Social Work/ Financial Management

Experience : Minimum 5 years post qualification experience in related sector with experience of design, planning and working in large scale projects of government /non-government organization at state/ national level.

Salary : Rs. 49000/- per month

Name of post : Project Executive (Monitoring & Evaluation)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : MCA/ MSc. IT or BE Computer Science/ B.Tech Computer Science

Experience : 3+ years post qualification experience in Monitoring & Evaluation (M&E) related works in Govt. / Private sector. Candidates with experience in documentation, reporting, data analysis

and online monitoring activities in Social/ Community Development projects, working knowledge of data management software will be given preference

Salary : Rs. 42000/- per month

Name of post : Project Assistant (Livelihoods & Marketing)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Post Graduate Degree

Experience : 2+ years post qualification experience in relevant domain.

Salary : Rs. 35000/- per month

Name of post : Project Assistant (Social Inclusion, Social Development)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Post Graduate Degree in Social Science/ Mass Communication/Gender Studies/Rural

Development / Development Studies/ Master in Social Work etc.

Experience : 2+ years post qualification experience in Community Development Sector/Rural Development/Nutrition sector/Gender Studies/IEC Activities/Knowledge Development activities etc. Preference will be given to candidates having knowledge of writing English, Assamese, Bangla & Bodo and having working experience in projects/schemes funded by World Bank/Gol or other external funded agency

Salary : Rs. 35000/- per month

Name of post : Project Assistant (Skills)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Post Graduate Degree

Experience : 2+ years post qualification relevant experience in Human Resource /Facility Management Sector

Salary : Rs. 35000/- per month

Name of post : Accounts Assistant

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Post Graduate Degree in Commerce with knowledge of computer application and Tally

Experience : 2+ years post qualification relevant experience in Accounts/ Finance in Govt/ private sector

Salary : Rs. 21560/- per month

Name of post : Young Professional (Digital Finance/ Financial lnclusion)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Post-Graduate degree in Rural Development Management/ Master in Finance

Experience : 0-2 years post qualification experience. Preference will be given to candidates who are working in a bank alternate channel/ business correspondent model/ financial inclusion segment, proficient in MS-Excel, Power point etc. and having good communication (verbal & written) skills.

Salary : Rs. 25000/- per month

Name of post : Young Professional (Social Inclusion, Social Development)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Post Graduate Degree in Social Science /Mass Communication/Gender Studies/Rural

Development / Development Studies/ Master in Social Work etc.

Experience : 0-2 years post qualification experience. Preference will be given to candidates having knowledge of writing English, Assamese, Bangla & Bodo and Community Development Sector/ Rural Development / Nutrition sector/ Gender Studies/ IEC Activities/ Knowledge Development activities etc. [Freshers from reputed University (Not in Distance Mode) are also encouraged to

apply]

Salary : Rs. 25000/- per month

Name of post : Young Professional (Social Mobilization, lnstitution Building & Capacity Building)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Post-Graduate degree in Rural Development Management/ Master in Social work

Experience : 0-2 years post qualification experience

Salary : Rs. 25000/- per month

Name of post : Young Professional (Start-up Village Entrepreneurship

Programme)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Post-Graduate degree in Rural Development Management/ Master in Social work

Experience : 0-2 years post qualification experience. Preference will be given to candidates who are working/ are involved in the development sector especially in enterprise promotion, cluster promotion etc and having knowledge in project planning, implementation, business forecasting etc. and able to read and write in English, Hindi and Assamese language.

Salary : Rs. 25000/- per month

Selection Procedure :

Walk-in-interviews will be held on 7th December 2023 and 8th December 2023 in Office of the State Mission Director, ASRLMS, Siva Nath Gogoi Path, Panjabari, Guwahati-37. Reporting time is from 8:30 AM to 9:30 AM

How to apply :

Candidates may send their scanned copies of applications along with relevant documents by email to asrlms.recruitment@gmail.com before 5 PM of 3rd December 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here