Applications are invited for 14 vacant positions or career in ASRLMS Assam.
Assam State Rural Livelihoods Mission Society (ASRLMS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of 14 vacant positions or career on contractual basis.
Name of post : Project Manager ( Insurance/ Pension )
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : Post-Graduate degree in Rural Development Management/ Master in Social Work/ Financial Management
Experience : Minimum 5 years post qualification experience in related sector with experience of design, planning and working in large scale projects of government /non-government organization at state/ national level.
Salary : Rs. 49000/- per month
Name of post : Project Executive (Monitoring & Evaluation)
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : MCA/ MSc. IT or BE Computer Science/ B.Tech Computer Science
Experience : 3+ years post qualification experience in Monitoring & Evaluation (M&E) related works in Govt. / Private sector. Candidates with experience in documentation, reporting, data analysis
and online monitoring activities in Social/ Community Development projects, working knowledge of data management software will be given preference
Salary : Rs. 42000/- per month
Name of post : Project Assistant (Livelihoods & Marketing)
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : Post Graduate Degree
Experience : 2+ years post qualification experience in relevant domain.
Salary : Rs. 35000/- per month
Name of post : Project Assistant (Social Inclusion, Social Development)
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : Post Graduate Degree in Social Science/ Mass Communication/Gender Studies/Rural
Development / Development Studies/ Master in Social Work etc.
Experience : 2+ years post qualification experience in Community Development Sector/Rural Development/Nutrition sector/Gender Studies/IEC Activities/Knowledge Development activities etc. Preference will be given to candidates having knowledge of writing English, Assamese, Bangla & Bodo and having working experience in projects/schemes funded by World Bank/Gol or other external funded agency
Salary : Rs. 35000/- per month
Name of post : Project Assistant (Skills)
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : Post Graduate Degree
Experience : 2+ years post qualification relevant experience in Human Resource /Facility Management Sector
Salary : Rs. 35000/- per month
Name of post : Accounts Assistant
No. of posts : 2
Qualification : Post Graduate Degree in Commerce with knowledge of computer application and Tally
Experience : 2+ years post qualification relevant experience in Accounts/ Finance in Govt/ private sector
Salary : Rs. 21560/- per month
Name of post : Young Professional (Digital Finance/ Financial lnclusion)
No. of posts : 2
Qualification : Post-Graduate degree in Rural Development Management/ Master in Finance
Experience : 0-2 years post qualification experience. Preference will be given to candidates who are working in a bank alternate channel/ business correspondent model/ financial inclusion segment, proficient in MS-Excel, Power point etc. and having good communication (verbal & written) skills.
Salary : Rs. 25000/- per month
Also Read : 5 ethereal traditional looks of Ankita Lokhande in Big Boss
Name of post : Young Professional (Social Inclusion, Social Development)
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : Post Graduate Degree in Social Science /Mass Communication/Gender Studies/Rural
Development / Development Studies/ Master in Social Work etc.
Experience : 0-2 years post qualification experience. Preference will be given to candidates having knowledge of writing English, Assamese, Bangla & Bodo and Community Development Sector/ Rural Development / Nutrition sector/ Gender Studies/ IEC Activities/ Knowledge Development activities etc. [Freshers from reputed University (Not in Distance Mode) are also encouraged to
apply]
Salary : Rs. 25000/- per month
Name of post : Young Professional (Social Mobilization, lnstitution Building & Capacity Building)
No. of posts : 2
Qualification : Post-Graduate degree in Rural Development Management/ Master in Social work
Experience : 0-2 years post qualification experience
Salary : Rs. 25000/- per month
Name of post : Young Professional (Start-up Village Entrepreneurship
Programme)
No. of posts : 2
Qualification : Post-Graduate degree in Rural Development Management/ Master in Social work
Experience : 0-2 years post qualification experience. Preference will be given to candidates who are working/ are involved in the development sector especially in enterprise promotion, cluster promotion etc and having knowledge in project planning, implementation, business forecasting etc. and able to read and write in English, Hindi and Assamese language.
Salary : Rs. 25000/- per month
Also Read : Top 10 remedies for sore throat in winter
Selection Procedure :
Walk-in-interviews will be held on 7th December 2023 and 8th December 2023 in Office of the State Mission Director, ASRLMS, Siva Nath Gogoi Path, Panjabari, Guwahati-37. Reporting time is from 8:30 AM to 9:30 AM
How to apply :
Candidates may send their scanned copies of applications along with relevant documents by email to asrlms.recruitment@gmail.com before 5 PM of 3rd December 2023
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here