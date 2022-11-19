Applications are invited for 10 vacant positions under Central Council for Research in Homeopathy (CCRH) Guwahati.

The Regional Research Institute for Homeopathy Guwahati, under CCRH is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Junior Research Fellows (Homeo) purely on contract basis.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellows (Homeo)

No. of posts : 10

Qualification :

1. Degree in Homeopathy from a recognized University/ Institute.

2. Enrollment on the Central Register of CCH or State Board of Homeopathy .

Salary : Rs. 31,000/- per month (Consolidated) plus HRA as per rules

Age : Not exceeding 35 years as on the date of interview (relaxable for SC/OBC as per rules)

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 12th December 2022 in Regional Research Institute for Homeopathy, Ground Floor, RARI Old Building (Ayurvedic Campus), Borsajai, PO- Beltola, Guwahati-781028 (Assam). Reporting time for the interview is from 9:30 AM to 10 AM

How to apply : Candidates can appear for the interview with the application in the format attached as Annexure-I along with self-attested photocopies and original certificates of qualification, experience, mark sheets, birth certificate, passport size photograph

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here