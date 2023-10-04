Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Assam Industrial Development Corporation Limited (AIDCL).

Assam Industrial Development Corporation Limited (AIDCL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Financial Controller and Additional Financial Controller.

Name of post : Financial Controller

No. of posts : 1

Pay : Pay Band – 4, Rs. 30,000 – 1,10,000/- and Grade Pay of Rs. 16,900/- plus other allowances as admissible as per the rules of the AIDC Ltd.

Essential Qualifications and Experience: CA / ICWA with 9 years post-qualification experience at a senior position in a reputed organization

Age limit: Minimum 35 Years & Maximum 45 Years as on 01.10.2023.

Name of post : Additional Financial Controller

No. of posts : 1

Pay : Pay Band – 4, Rs. 30,000 – 1,10,000/- and Grade Pay of Rs. 15,700/- plus other allowances as admissible as per the rules of the AIDC Ltd.

Essential Qualifications and Experience: CA / ICWA with 5 years post-qualification experience at a senior position in a reputed organization

Age limit: Minimum 35 Years & Maximum 40 Years as on 01.10.2023.

How to apply : Candidates may send hardcopies of applications along with self-attested copies of certificates in support of educational qualifications, experience, age, present residence and a recent passport size photograph to the Managing Director, Assam Industrial Development Corporation Ltd., R.G. Baruah Road, Guwahati-24.

Last date for receipt of applications is 30th October 2023

Application Fees : Applicant for the post of Financial Controller & Additional Financial Controller has to deposit Rs. 1,500/- (Rupees one thousand five hundred only) in the form of Demand Draft/ Banker’s Cheque from any National Bank of India in favour of “Assam Industrial Development Corporation Ltd.” payable at Guwahati.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here