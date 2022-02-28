Shillong Teer is an extremely popular archery-based game in Meghalaya, and every day, it keeps thousands of people in Shillong and other towns eagerly waiting for the Shillong Teer result.

If you want to know the Shillong Teer result for the day, www.nenow.in is the best platform to get the Shillong Teer result. It is updated on this platform immediately, in fact, it’s the fastest platform for Shillong Teer results.

Shillong Teer Result :

Shillong Teer result is instantly declared on www.nenow.in, and the Shillong Teer enthusiasts can access it from anywhere in the world. Both the first round and second round of ShillongTeer results are declared on this website.

Also Read : Khanapara Teer Result today, 07 February 2022

Jowai Teer Result :

Date FR (02:15PM) SR (02:45PM) 26-02-2022 62 xx 25-02-2022 29 74 ‹



1

2 ›

The result of first round of Shillong Teer will be announced at 3.45 pm. And the second round of ShillongTeer results will be announced at 4.45 pm.

Hope you have selected a good number for the Shillong Teer. We wish you all luck so that you get to win Shillong Teer today. Let the Shillong Teer result bring you new hope in your life.

Even after the COVID19 pandemic has taken the world by a storm, Shillong Teer continues to be an exciting game, and thousands of people wait every afternoon for Shillong Teer result.

Bhutan Teer Result : Bhutan Teer Result today – 07 February 2022, First Round and Second Round, Live Bhutan Teer result

The unique game of Shillong Teer is played from Monday to Saturday. There is no Shillong Teer on Sunday. It is a legal archery-based game, organized by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association.

There are about 12 archery clubs that are a part of the association which organizes the Shillong Teer, and declare the Shillong Teer result.