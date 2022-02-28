Ukraine’s defence ministry has released a tally of causalities and damage inflicted on the Russian invading forces by the Ukrainian armed forces.

According to Ukrainian defence ministry, approximately 5300 Russian soldiers have lost their lives in combat during the first four days of invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

Moreover, as many as 816 Russian armoured personnel carriers (APCs), 191 tanks, 29 aircrafts (combat and transport combined) and 29 helicopters had been destroyed by the Ukrainian forces between February 24 and 27 (first four days of invasion).

Monday is the fifth day of the ongoing unprecedented and ‘brutal’ invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has asked the Russian invading forces to “drop weapons and leave” Ukraine.

“Already 4500 Russian soldiers have been killed. Why did you all come here? Drop your weapons and leave, don’t trust your commanders, don’t trust your propagandists, just save your lives – leave,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian delegation for peace talks has arrived at the Belarusian border.

The delegation is led by Ukrainian defense minister Oleksii Reznikov and MP David Arakhamia, leader of Zelensky’s party.

As war on Ukraine rages on, an over 5-kilometre-long deployment of Russian forces advancing on Ukrainian capital Kyiv has been noticed.

The new satellite images show deployment of Russian ground forces, including tanks, marching towards Kyiv, and are approximately 50 kms away from the Ukrainian capital.

The convey was northeast of the Ukrainian city of Ivankiv and included fuel, logistics and armored vehicles including tanks, infantry fighting vehicles and self-propelled artillery.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian armed forces have stated that Kyiv is still under full control of Ukraine’s military.

The situation in Kyiv is under Ukrainian control, according to Ukraine’s armed forces.

“All Russian efforts to occupy it have failed,” a statement from the Ukraine’s armed forces read.

Interestingly, the Russian authorities reportedly for the first time have claimed that there have been causalities on their side.

According to reports, although the numbers of casualties were not spelled out by the Russian authorities, it admitted that one of its top generals was killed in the invasion.

Thus far, the Russian forces have not been able to make any substantial gains during their invasion of Ukraine.