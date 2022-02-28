A poem has been doing the rounds in the social media, which has been written by an ‘imaginary’ Indian mother to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In the poem, the “Indian mother” scolds Russian President Vladimir Putin for his misadventure in Ukraine.

The full poem has been published below.

However, Northeast Now has deleted and left the spaces blank, where offensive and derogatory words were used.

The poem

Dear Vladimir Putin,

I’m so sorry, I was not your mother.

Because then you’d have an Indian mum,

And we are like no other.

Before you’d invade anyone or even try,

I’d beat your … with a … of Havai.

I wouldn’t … around with weak … sanctions.

I’d lock you in your room, in your big … mansion.

If you threatened to set the west on fire.

I would have pre-told the mohalla (locality) my son is a liar.

I’d buy you … I’d make sure they were tight.

So, your … energy, doesn’t crave nuclear fights.

I wouldn’t give you time to do military passes.

Because I’d sign you up for 27 tuition classes.

And just before you make a decision the world might regret.

I’d arrange your marriage to someone you’ve never met.

And then me and your dad would enjoy our life.

I’d go from being … ki mumma, to a chilled-out wife.