Istanbul: In a tragic incident, two Spaniards died while three others were severely injured after a hot air balloon they were in crashed in Cappadocia in Turkey.

The crash was reported to be because of high winds.

The incident as per reports took place around 8:50 am (0550 GMT).

Also Read: Assam: Big potholes on Joypur-Hakunjuri road turn nightmare for motorist

The balloon had 28 tourists and two crew members on board. It took off from a monastery near the town of Avanos.

An inquiry into the exact cause of the crash has been initiated.

Also Read: 41 killed in coal mine explosion in Turkey

Several incidents of hot air balloon-related crashes in the past decade have been reported from the region.