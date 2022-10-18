DIBRUGARH: The road condition between Joypur to Hakunjuri at Naharkatia in Dibrugarh district is in a dilapidated condition.

The 18 km stretch has become the worst for motorists to travel.

The road, which is an important link road between Assam-Arunachal Pradesh has now become a death trap for the motorist.

Big potholes have emerged on the road and during the rainy season, it becomes difficult for travellers to travel throughout the road.

“It faces lots of problems while travelling through the road. We frequently travel through the road because of my business purpose. Due to the big potholes, the road has become worst for the traveller. No repair work has been done for many years. The Assam part was was worst for travelling but the local MLA Taranga Gogoi and the concerned department didn’t take any step for the construction of the road,” Rajendra Sonowal, a local resident alleged.

He said, “Why don’t know why the road is not been constructed till date. Despite several pleas from the conscious citizens and Naharkatia residents, the road become same. Everybody who passes through this road faces lots of difficulties but after knowing the problem the concerned department didn’t take any step for its construction”.

The road falls under the Naharkatia Legislative Assembly constituency in the Dibrugarh district. The road plays an important role for the people of Assam-Arunachal Pradesh.

“I frequently travel to this road but now it has become very difficult to travel because of big potholes which emerged everywhere on the road. We have complained to the administration about the pathetic condition of the road but it seems that they are not concerned with the problem faced by the people,” said a school teacher.

He further said, “The local MLA and the department concerned is not prioritising the issue. The MLA should take steps for the construction of the road but he is not prioritising the issues of his own constituency”.

“Tourism has lots of potential in the area because of Dehing Patkai National Park but due to the bad condition of the road tourist don’t want to come through this route,” another villager said.