Guwahati: At least forty-one people were killed after a massive explosion in a coal mine in Turkey.

The explosion was reported on Friday in northern Turkey.

With an operation to trace survivors that took 20 hours, 41 people were confirmed to have been killed.

In total, 58 people were rescued during the explosion. Some of them managed to come out by themselves.

At least 10 persons are now under medical attention at the hospital.

The explosion was reported with around 110 people being inside the mine.

Reports stated that of the total, many were under a depth of more than 300m (984ft).

An investigation has been initiated into the matter.

Initial reports suggest that the blast was caused by firedamp, a term referring to methane forming an explosive mixture in coal mines.