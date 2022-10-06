BANGKOK: As many as 34 people, including 23 children, have been killed in a mass shooting at a day-care centre in Thailand on Thursday.

The incident took place at Na Klang district in Nong Bua Lamphu province of Thailand.

“There are at least 34 dead but details were still coming in,” deputy police spokesperson Archon Kraitong said.

According to Thailand police, the gunman was a former police officer.

Police added that children as young as 2 years old were among the victims.

At least 12 people were injured in addition to the 34 casualties.

About 30 children were at the centre when the gunman came in around lunchtime and opened firing.

The accused “mass killer” was discharged from the service last year for drug-related crimes.

Eye-witnesses also claim that the gunman was also wielding a knife.

The accused gunman has been identified as 34-year-old Panya Khamrab.

“Follow up Mr Panya Khamrab, 34, the assailant in the shooting at the child`s center. Uthai Sawan Subdistrict, Na Klang District, Nong Bua Lamphu Province. Observe the vehicle used by the culprit, a white Toyota Vigo pickup truck, license plate registration 6 Kor 6499, Bangkok,” Thailand’s central investigation police (CIP) informed.

The suspect fled the crime scene and reportedly shot himself.

The gunman killed his wife and child before killing himself, Reuters reported citing Thailand media.

All agencies have been alerted to take action, Thailand police said.