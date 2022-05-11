Colombo: As protests continue in crisis-hit Sri Lanka, Security forces are out in force across the island with orders to shoot looters on sight.

Sri Lanka has been under a nationwide curfew but still, it has been witnessing a series of arson attacks.

Several reports of shops being burnt to ashes were there. A report also states that a resort belonging to former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa’s son was also torched by protestors.

Also Read: Assam: Flybig suspends Lilabari-Guwahati flight service

Since Monday, nine people were killed while more than 200 were injured as the clashes continue.

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa on Monday resigned as the nationwide protest continues to intensify.

Also Read: Assam: Old cottages in MLA hostel to be demolished, members asked to vacate

His resignation came after President Gotbaya Rajapaksa in a special meeting requested the Prime Minister to step down as a solution to the ongoing political crisis in the country.

The ex-PM is now said to be hiding in a naval base.