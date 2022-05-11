North Lakhimpur: The regional carrier Flybig has suspended its direct flight service between Lilabari and Guwahati from today.

This was stated by the airliner’s official Ratan Ambhore earlier on Wednesday.

Ambhore said that the Rs 4 crore promised by Lakhimpur MP under the UDAAN scheme had not been paid to Fly Big for which the company decided to suspend its services.

But on contacting Lakhimpur MP Pradan Baruah, he said that Fly Big has failed to provide a regular flight schedule to the Guwahati-Lilabari route for which passengers were left dissatisfied.

“For that inability by the airliner to have a regular flight schedule, the money under UDAAN was not released”, he added.

It may be mentioned that direct flight services between Lilabari and Guwahati were introduced by Fly Big on November 3, 2021.

The cancellation of services in this route has once again left these regions cut off by air from Guwahati which takes only one hour.

Earlier direct flights between Guwahati and Lilabari remained suspended from mid-2019 as Air India and SpiceJet pulled out from their service under UDAAN.

However, Alliance Air is still operating direct flights between Lilabari and Kolkata.