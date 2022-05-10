Assam: A slip of the tongue made Amit Shah the Prime Minister?

Guwahati: As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrated one year of the governance in Assam with Himanta Biswa Sarma leading as the Chief Minister, he had a slip of the tongue while addressing the gathering in Khanapara.

Although a slip of tongue is not a big deal and happens to anyone, it came as a topic of discussion on social media when the CM had one.

Also Read: Assam: Woman allegedly kills 5-year-old daughter before attempting suicide in Dergaon

While addressing the crowd, the CM (mistakenly) said that Amit Shah was the Prime Minister while Narendra Modi was the Home Minister of India.

A video clipping of the speech went viral all over social media.

A section of the media reported the topic and also uploaded the clip of the video earlier in the day but by evening almost every outlet had deleted the post from their social media handles.

Also Read: Assam Congress lost many diamonds, Ripun Bora not a big deal: Bhupen Borah

This raised many questions about why it was deleted.

Some allegedly that the media houses were compelled to delete the video.