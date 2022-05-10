Guwahati: Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Bhupen Borah said that Ripun Bora was given the biggest gift, the Rajya Sabha ticket in his (Bhupen Borah’s) tenure.

Speaking to the media, Borah claimed that Ripun Bora who is the former Congress state president and current Trinamool Congress (Assam unit) president was never with the Congress in its bad times,

Borah added that just after losing the Rajya Sabha elections, he just disappeared from Congress and joined the TMC.

He claimed that Congress has lost many diamonds and Ripun Bora is not the first.

“Even after such losses, the people who believe in the Congress and its ideology have built it back. Even now, the Congress will be rebuilt”, he added.

The APCC president said that TMC had always been trying to form a base in Assam for a long time.

“It had attempted to set up the TMC base since the ’80s but the same has now been tasked to Ripun Bora who himself could hold the Congress base in Assam”, he added.