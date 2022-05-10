Guwahati: As price hikes in the state as well as the entire country seem to be, BJP Legislator Rupjyoti Kurmi has claimed that the public is aware of international markets.

Speaking to the media, Kurmi said, “People in the state are now aware of the fact that price rise has taken place due to the factors in international markets.”

He added that fuel prices were a result of crude oil price rises across the world.

He claimed that in India, prices of commodities across non-BJP ruled states were higher.

He urged people to look upon the internet to check the prices in non-BJP ruled states.

He also claimed that as compared to those states, Assam which is ruled by the BJP has seen more development under the “leadership of CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.”