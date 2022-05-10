Guwahati: A 5-year-old child was found dead in Dergaon of Golaghat and is suspected to have been killed by her mother.

The child’s mother was found drenched in blood next to her at their residence on Tuesday.

The police stated that based on the statements by the locals, they have found that the child was killed by the mother who following that tried to commit suicide.

Also Read: Assam Congress lost many diamonds, Ripun Bora not a big deal: Bhupen Borah

The woman has been identified as Bonoshri Senapati.

She was recovered by locals in critical condition and was taken to the Tezpur Medical College and Hospital.

The locals informed the police that the woman was recovered with injuries on her head.

Also Read: Assam: Price rise a result of international factors, says MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi

As per the neighbours of the family, a machete was found at the incident site and they suspect the mother.

However, police are investigating the matter and are trying to figure out if someone else was involved in the incident.