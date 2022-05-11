Guwahati: All the old quarters, cottages and hostels of legislators of the Assam Legislative Assembly will soon be demolished and new residential buildings will be built over them.

The Assam Legislative Assembly authorities have issued a notification urging the residents of several cottages that are very old and need to be repaired or reconstructed.

The members who are currently residing in such cottages and the new MLA hostel have been ordered to vacate by July 20.

However, the notification also states that the members will be given a sum of Rs 50 thousand as house rent allowance till the new buildings are constructed.

The amount will be paid to the members from the date they vacate the cottages or hostels till the completion of the project.

The cottages and the new MLA hostel is expected to be demolished by August 22.