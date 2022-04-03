Guwahati: At least 600 protestors were arrested in Sri Lanka for violating the curfew in Western Province imposed from 6 pm from Saturday to 6 am on Monday.

As per reports, the police arrested 664 individuals between 10:00 pm last night and 6:00 am on Sunday.

All the arrests were made in the Western Province of the country.

Also Read: Assam: Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha says Ripun Bora paid Rs 1.6 crore to AIUDF

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka imposed a 36-hour curfew as the country faced a severe power crisis and rising inflation.

the Colombo Gazette reported that an island-wide curfew was declared ahead of an ‘Arab Spring” style protest.

The Arab Spring was a series of anti-government protests, uprisings, and armed rebellions that spread across much of the Arab world in the early 2010s.

Also Read: Assam: Junior assistant of Dhemaji DTO office suspended

Sri Lanka is suffering a massive economic crisis and its economy has witnessed a free fall since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The main reason has been reported to be the crash in the tourism sector.