Warsaw: At least two people were reportedly killed in Poland after a Russian-made missile hit it on Tuesday.

Post the incident, the country has now put its military on high alert as there might be a major escalation of the war between Russia and Ukraine.

The missile had hit a village named Przewodow killing two people but Warsaw also said that it had no conclusive evidence of who fired it.

Also Read: Assam: Seven endangered apes rescued in Hailakandi, two arrested

Moscow’s ambassador has been summoned to provide “immediate detailed explanations” into the matter.

After the incident report, US President Joe Biden assured his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda of “full US support for and assistance with Poland’s investigation”.

Also Read: Assam: Driver killed after train hits truck at railway crossing in Golaghat

It may be mentioned, Poland is protected by NATO’s commitment to collective defence. However, the response by the NATO countries will be based on whether the incident was accidental or intentional.