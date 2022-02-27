The Russian forces are facing stiff resistance from the Ukrainian armed forces after the ‘invaders’ entered into the second largest city of Ukraine – Kharkiv on Sunday morning.

Heavy close-range gunbattle is underway in the streets of Kharkiv, informed Ukraine’s interior ministry.

“Russian military vehicles and special forces entered Kharkiv, there are heavy fights going on in the city with Ukrainian armed forces. Civilians (have been asked) to stay home, shoot at occupiers from windows, throw Molotov cocktails,” Kyiv-based journalist Olga Tokariuk said.

Meanwhile, Governor of Kharkiv has stated that “heavy fighting is taking place inside the city”.

Also read: Indian student refuses to leave Ukraine without his dog

On the other hand, reports from the ground suggest that at least “half of Russian forces in Kharkiv are destroyed”.

The Invading Russian forces, during a late-night assault on Kharkiv, blew up a gas pipeline in Kharkiv – Ukraine’s second largest city.

“Enemy is blocked. Heavy fighting. Don’t go out of your homes,” Kharkiv Governor asked residents.

Former Ukrainian diplomat – Olexander Scherba, on Sunday, published a video in his Twitter handle that showed a “column of destroyed Russian military vehicles”.

Also read: Haryana girl refuses to leave Ukraine, says will take care of landlord’s family

Another column of Putin’s mil machinery burns in Kharkiv! Glory to Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/VdGODN0OzB — olexander scherba?? (@olex_scherba) February 27, 2022

Latest reports from the ground also claim that a column of invading Russian forces have been pushed back, several vehicles and arms and ammunition seized by the Ukrainian forces.

Russian Special Forces seem to be pinned down across the city of Kharkiv after losing their Tgir Armored Vehicles and Transport Trucks to Ukrainian Ambushes, they are now moving around the city on foot most likely trying to find a way out. pic.twitter.com/1elI7byWyQ — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) February 27, 2022

A group of Russian soldiers decided to surrender.

Kharkiv ?? pic.twitter.com/48XZelSAYc — KHARKIV,UKRAINE ?? (@whitebabydoll_) February 27, 2022