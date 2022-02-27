Kyiv: Another Indian student has refused to leave war-hit Ukraine as he has been unable to get any clearance to take his pet dog with him from the authorities.

The student has been identified as Rishabh Kaushik, a third-year engineering student.

He studies at the Kharkiv National University of Radio Electronics in east Ukraine.

He claimed that he has been trying to get paperwork and clearances for his dog to travel with him but has failed as officials continue to ask him for more documents.

In a video, Kaushik said that the authorities have been asking him for air tickets. “How can I have an air ticket when the Ukrainian airspace is closed?” he said.

Kaushik further claimed to have reached out to the Indian government’s Animal Quarantine and Certification Service (AQCS) in Delhi as well as the Indian embassy in Ukraine but he was unable to find any solution.

He added that someone at the Delhi IGI airport whom he contacted regarding the issue, hurled abuses at him and said will not be able to help him.

He said, “I would have been in India right now had the Indian government given me the required NOC as per the laws.” he said.

Kaushik is currently in the capital Kyiv taking shelter in a bunker to protect him and the dog from artillery fire and missiles.

According to Kaushik, he adopted the dog named Malibu last February. “Malibu is a rescue puppy”, he added.

“I am stuck here since my flight was on February 27,” he added while stating that he has received no cooperation from anyone at the embassy or in India.

He further claimed that the embassy is not responding to phone calls while alleging that people stranding are not being helped as being claimed on social media.