Guwahati: A pharmacist of the Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital (MMCH) in Guwahati missing since Wednesday and there is no clue where he went.

The Pan Bazar Police have initiated an operation to track the missing person.

He has been identified as Apu Talukdar of Krishna Nagar in Guwahati.

He was last reportedly, seen at the parking lot of the hospital, but since then he has been missing.

His mobile phone on the other hand was recovered at the Rangiya Railway Station but no trace of Apu was found.

The family of the missing person has suspected the entire matter to be a possible case of abduction.

An FIR has been filed in connection with the case and the police are on a lockout for Apu.