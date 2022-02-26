Guwahati: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Northeast Frontier Railway on Saturday said that it arrested three persons for illegal sale of railway tickets.

In a statement, the RPF said that based on certain information they raided three shops in two different locations during the last few days to check the illegal sale of railway tickets.

RPF recovered 47 railway e-tickets worth more than Rs 23 thousand on 21st and 22nd February 2022 during the drive.

Also Read: Assam: Political parties gear up for Civic polls in Dibrugarh

In this regard, three persons were arrested and prosecuted under section 143 of the Railways Act.

“On February 18, 2022, information was received regarding touting activities by a shop namely Mallika Colour House, situated at Chapatoli, Dibrugarh (Assam). Based on the information, the CIB team/Tinsukia of RPF conducted a decoy check on the said shop by purchasing a Railway e-ticket in the name of one staff”, the statement added.

The RPF further said that the ticket was generated by the shop owner illegally by using a personal ID. Later, the teams conducted a raid and searched the said shop with the assistance of the local police.

They recovered 14 railway e-tickets worth Rs 8117.00 (approx).

Also Read: Assam: Meet for opportunities on solar power plants in tea estates and factories held

One Laptop and one mobile handset with two SIMs were also seized during the raid and one person was arrested and taken into custody.

In the other incidents, as per the RPF information was received regarding touting activities by two shops located at Naojan, Golaghat (Assam). After getting considerable evidence, officials conducted a raid and search the two shops namely Ankur Online Digital Service Point and Arunoday Kendra Digital Sewa Common Services Centre.

During the course of the raid, they recovered 21 railway e-tickets worth Rs. 8100 with one mobile phone with SIM card and 12 railway e-tickets, worth Rs 7760 with one mobile phone with SIM card respectively.

The tickets were generated by the shop owners illegally by using personal ID.

All the items found during the raid were seized and both the shop owners were arrested and taken into custody.