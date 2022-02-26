Dibrugarh: The political parties have geared up for the upcoming Assam civic polls and they were seen campaigning hard for their preferred candidates.

In Dibrugarh, the Municipal elections have become quite interesting and the candidates were seen campaigning in a different way. Most of the candidates were campaigning door to door seeking votes from the people.

Among them, one Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) candidate Kailash Bagaria was seen cleaning the Newmarket area with a broom in his hands. His supporters were also seen cleaning the roads.

Talking to media persons, Kailash Bagaria said, “I don’t believe in speaking, I believe in working. Aam Aadmi Party has given me a ticket to contest civic polls, So, I appeal to people to vote for me because our party believed in work culture. I will meet everyone and asked every one of my ward to vote for me.”

Kailash Bagaria is contesting from Ward No 11.

Meanwhile, 81 candidates are contesting from the 22-ward Dibrugarh Municipal (DMB) election.

The drainage is one of the prime agendas in the Dibrugarh Municipal elections. In all the 22-wards the drainage is in poor condition and the previous Municipal Board has done little work for the construction of drains.

“Dibrugarh Muncipal Board is one of oldest civic bodies in Assam but still the DMB has not upgraded like Guwahati Muncipal Corporation. DMB should be upgraded as Municipal Corporation status but it was neglected in Dispur. The local MLA Prasanta Phukan also failed to raise the issue in Dispur,” said a local resident Diwjen Gogoi.

The BJP has put up candidates in all the 22 seats while the INC is contesting in 19 seats. The Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) is contesting in 9 seats followed by Aam Admi Party (AAP) in 7 seats and Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) in 4 seats.