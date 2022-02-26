Guwahati: Two persons were arrested in Nagaon with a consignment of suspected Yaba tablets worth Rs 5 crores on Saturday.

As per police, the persons were arrested at Rangagora under Samaguri Police station.

The police claimed that an operation was carried out “based on specific input”.

The police had set up a checkpoint and during the checking of the vehicles, the police personnel intercepted a vehicle.

The police stated that during the checking of the specific vehicle, a consignment of around 1 lakh suspected Yaba tablets were found from two persons.

The police also found Rs 12000 in cash from the duo.

The two were immediately arrested based on the seized items.

They were identified as Arish Khan and Sonis Khan, both residents of Imphal East in Manipur.

According to the police, the suspected tablets have a market value of Rs 5 crore.