Guwahati: A person in Bokakhat died after being hit by President Ram Nath Kovind’s convoy on Saturday afternoon.

As per reports, the deceased was identified as Rameshwar Ravi Das of the Milanpur area of Bokakhat.

He was hit by the convoy in front of the JDSG College in Bokakhat.

Also Read: Assam: Bongaigaon administration sits on RTI queries for months

Locals claimed that he tried to cross the road for some work but was unaware of the convoy coming his way.

One local stated that Das who tried to cross the road was first hit by a black SUV and then was run over by two more cars.

He was initially injured and after the locals recovered him and brought him to the side of the road, he succumbed to the injuries before any medical help arrived.

Also Read: Smugglers develop new tactics to smuggle drugs into Assam

The incident took place while President of India, Ram Nath Kovind was on his way to Kaziranga as a part of his Assam tour.