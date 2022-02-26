Drugs worth Rs 8 crore seized in Bokajan, two smugglers held

Bokajan: Despite the continued crackdown by Karbi Anglong police, persistent smuggling of drugs through the intricate networks and innovative ways continue unabated along the Assam-Nagaland border in the district.

Drug smugglers have now changed strategies and have developed new tactics to smuggle drugs into Assam by avoiding the gaze of the security forces.

In one such attempt, the Bokajan police on Friday foiled a bid to smuggle a huge quantity of heroin by crossing the Dhansiri river which serves as a border between Assam and Nagaland.

Two youths identified as Vikato Yepthomi (21) and Hitoho Sumi (34) have been arrested in connection with the incident. Both are residents of Dimapur in Nagaland.

“Based on specific information, we arrested two youths from the Gharialdubi area of Bokajan while trying to smuggle 1 Kilogram of heroin into Assam from Dimapur by crossing the Dhansiri river near Bokajan,” John Das, SDPO, Bokajan, said.

The drugs were packed inside 85 soap cases and are worth approximately Rs 8 crore in the black market.

“We learnt about this new tactic of smuggling drugs while interrogating a drug smuggler who was arrested recently and accordingly we engaged source in the area which resulted in today’s recovery,” the SDPO added.