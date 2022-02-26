AGARTALA: The rising cases of theft in Agartala city are one way or the other linked to the growing drug nexus, said a top Tripura police official.

“Majority of the thieves who have been nabbed in the last couple of weeks are drug addicts. Driven by the carve for drugs, the addicts explore ways to earn easy money. And, petty crimes like theft and snatching fulfill their dire need of money,” West Tripura Police Superintendent Bogati Jagadishwar Reddy on Friday said.

Briefing the media persons about the achievements of police under his jurisdiction, Reddy said, “In the last one month, 19 cases had been registered under multiple sections of NDPS Act. A total of 25 accused persons had been picked based upon the cases. Apart from that, 655 kg Ganja, 4, 801 bottles Phensedyl, over ten thousand grams of Brown Sugar were also seized in multiple operations between January 21 and February 24 last”.

The Police superintendent also said that 48,200 ganja plantations had been destroyed in the district.

He said, “After I took charge as the SP of West Tripura district, special teams have been formed to track the increasing cases of theft and drug nexus. We are already fetching success as a total of 11 history-sheeters have been arrested for involvement in multiple theft cases. Two scooters and two motorcycles were also recovered”.

Reddy also asked for cooperation from civil society to fight drug malice. “The Drug menace in Tripura can’t be fought alone. The society and the media have a big role to play and I want to invite all these sectors to help the police force”.

On political crimes, he said, two recent incidents are reported and investigation is underway.