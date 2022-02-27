Guwahati: Four students from Assam who were stranded in Ukraine reached India and have landed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Sunday.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma welcoming the students wrote on Twitter, “We welcome our students- Tanmayee & Siya, successfully evacuated from Ukraine and who have reached Mumbai just now. Received by our Assam Bhawan official, We are making all arrangements for their stay & free travel to Guwahati. Our teams will ensure all assistances to such students.”

In another tweet, Sarma added, “Miss Himashree Kakati from Bongshar Sualkuchi, and Ms Daisy Basumatary from Maligaon Guwahati, both studying medicine in UZHNU Ukraine, have been evacuated by MEA and on their arrival in Delhi today at 9-15 am received by officials from Assam Bhawan, Delhi.”

It may be mentioned that efforts to bring back all Indian students and citizens stranded in Ukraine are still on.

Governments have set up Help Desks at the airports to felicitate the students reaching their home states.

The government has also availed free bus services for the students who have come back from Ukraine.

It has been reported that as of Sunday, there are almost 100 students from Assam who are stranded in Ukraine.

The estimated number of total Indian Citizens in the Country is said to be 20 thousand.