Guwahati: Around 240 students who were stranded in Ukraine have reached the Indira Gandhi International Airport through another special flight on Sunday.

The flight landed at Terminal number 3 of the Airport and a few formalities are related to the deboarded have been initiated.

The state governments have also set up Help Desks to felicitate the students reaching their home states from the airport.

Apart from the Help Desks, the government has also availed free bus services for the students who have come back from Ukraine.

The Indian embassy in Ukraine on Friday said it is working to establish evacuation routes from Romania and Hungary.

The embassy said, “At present, teams are getting in place at the following checkpoints: Chop-Zahony Hungarian border near Uzhhorod, Porubne-Siret Romanian border near Chernivtsi.”

The Indian Embassy in Ukraine earlier issued an advisory for the Indian students stranded in the region.

The advisory reads, “Indian Nationals, especially students living closest to border checkpoints are advised to depart first in an organised manner.”

The students as well as others have been advised to print out the Indian Flag and paste it on their vehicles in a prominent manner while travelling to the border checkpoints.