Guwahati: A Haryana girl who is in Ukraine studying medicine has decided to not leave the country even though it is under war.

She said that she decided to stay there as the owner of the house she had been staying in joined the Ukrainian Army leaving behind his wife and children.

The girl is supporting his wife in taking care of his three small children.

As per a report by The Tribune, the girl named was admitted to a medical college in Ukraine last year.

She after taking the decision told her mother that she may not live but she will still stand by the children and their mother as the situation deteriorates.

Neha’s mother is a teacher based in the Charkhi Dadri district of Haryana.

As per the report, Neha had lost her father a few years ago. He was in the Indian Army.

She is now staying in a bunker with the family as the crisis continues.

Neha rented a room at the home of a construction engineer in Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine.