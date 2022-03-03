The list of major tech and private companies halting business in Russia seems to be getting longer every passing day.

Spotify – the music app giant – is the latest to join the ranks of those companies, who have shut business in or with Russia.

Spotify, on Thursday, announced its decision to close its office in Russia indefinitely in response to Russia’s “unprovoked attack on Ukraine.”

Some of the major tech and private companies to halt their business with or in Russia are: Apple, Airbus, Google, YouTube, Boeing, Disney, Exxon Mobil, Facebook, Ford, Harley-Davidson, Mastercard, Microsoft, Netflix, Reddit, Snap, Twitter and Visa.

Also read: UN passes resolution censuring Russia’s invasion, India abstains again on Ukraine vote

Apple has stopped sales of the company’s hardware from its online stores across Russia.

Moreover, Apple has removed RT News and Sputnik News (Russia’s state news television channels) for download in its platforms outside the country.

Microsoft, Google, YouTube, and Facebook have also taken actions against Russian news channels, by blocking the channels apps and ads on their websites.

Disney has announced that all of its films will not be released in any platform across Russia.

YouTube and Facebook are also taking similar ad measures.

Also read: Russian troops take control of key city in southern Ukraine

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s deputy prime minister – Mykhailo Fedorov has urged gaming companies – Microsoft and Sony to pull out of Russian markets and block Russian accounts.

Fedorov said that of the gaming companies stop services in Russia, it will “motivate the citizens of Russia to proactively stop the disgraceful military aggression”.

Ukraine’s deputy PM Mykhailo Fedorov has suggested Microsoft and Sony to ban players from Russia access to Xbox and PlayStation platforms.