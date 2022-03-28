Kyiv: As the war between Ukraine and Russia continue, the Ukrainian authorities said that Russia is maybe aiming to divide Ukraine into two parts like North and South Korea.

Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of the Defence Intelligence, said that the division may be created as a result of President Vladimir Putin’s failure to “capture Kyiv and remove Ukraine’s government”.

In a statement, he said, “There are reasons to believe that he may try to impose a separation line between the occupied and unoccupied regions of our country. In fact, it will be an attempt to set up South and North Koreas in Ukraine.”

It may be mentioned that North Korea and South Korea are still at a war (Technically).

They have been in a war even after the 1950-53 conflict which ended with an armistice rather than a peace treaty.

The countries ended up sealing the division of their peninsula with an impenetrable border.

Budanov added, “The invaders will try to set up some quasi-state as an alternative to independent Ukraine.”

“We can see attempts to set up ‘parallel’ local governments in occupied areas and to force people to give up the Ukrainian currency,” he added.

Budanov also said that Russia may try to use the status of occupied territory as a bargaining chip at negotiations.