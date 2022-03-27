Kyiv: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky asked the West if they were afraid of Moscow.

He demanded Western nations to provide Ukraine with more useful military hardware too.

Although the Ukraine President had aked for tanks, planes and anti-ship systems, several countries have only promised to supply more anti-armour and anti-aircraft missiles as well as small arms.

Also Read: Assam: Suspected heroin worth Rs 3 crore seized in Hojai

Zelensky in a video said, “That is what our partners have, that is what is just gathering dust there. This is all for not only the freedom of Ukraine but for the freedom of Europe.”

He said that Ukraine only needs “one per cent” of NATO’s aircraft and one per cent of its tanks.

Also Read: Job in private sector better than government job: Assam Chief Minister

If these were given, he would not ask for more, Zelensky added.

he added, “We’ve already been waiting 31 days. Who is in charge of the Euro-Atlantic community? Is it still Moscow, because of intimidation?”