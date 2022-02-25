Europe seems to be under a nuclear radiation threat, as increased radiation levels have been recorded at Russia-occupied defunct Chernobyl nuclear power plant site.

This was claimed by Ukraine’s nuclear agency on Friday.

High radiation levels have also been reportedly recorded in and around Ukrainian capital Kyiv.

Overwhelming Russian invading forces captured the radioactive Chernobyl nuclear plant in Ukraine late on Thursday night.

The Chernobyl nuclear plant site was captured by the Russian forces after intense fighting with the Ukrainian armed forces.

Also read: Ukrainian forces ‘recapture’ airport outside capital Kyiv from Russian forces, resistance intensifies

“This is one of the most serious threats in Europe today,” Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to the Ukrainian President had said.

The capture of Chernobyl nuclear plant comes just hours after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had termed the attack on Chernobyl as a “declaration of war against the whole of Europe”.

Reportedly, the Russian forces have taken the station personnel at the Chernobyl nuclear plant hostage.

The still radioactive Chernobyl nuclear plant is the site of world’s worst nuclear accident ever that took place in 1986.

Also read: Anti-Ukraine war protests in Russia: Agitators flood Moscow streets, over 1700 demonstrators arrested

The fourth reactor at Chernobyl, located 108 km north of the Kyiv, exploded in April 1986 during a botched safety test.

The explosion had sent clouds of radiation billowing across much of Europe and reaching the eastern United States.