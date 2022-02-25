There seems to be dissatisfaction among people in Russia over President Vladimir Putin’s decision to invade neighbouring Ukraine.

Angry Russian citizens took to streets across the country, especially Moscow, in protest against Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine.

Thousands of Russian people took to the streets in Moscow, chanting slogans “no war”, following the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces.

Over 1700 protestors have been arrested by the Russian security forces from across the country, most of them from Moscow.

“It takes a special kind of bravery to protest in Putin’s Russia – especially on the day he sends his country to war,” said James Longman, foreign correspondent of ABC News.

We are in downtown Moscow where hundreds are protesting against the Ukraine invasion. Arrests. A large police presence. It takes a special kind of bravery to protest in Putin’s Russia – especially on the day he sends his country to war. pic.twitter.com/zDJEEKU03m — James Longman (@JamesAALongman) February 24, 2022

Meanwhile, Russia’s interior ministry has asked its citizens to “refrain from unsanctioned protests” or they will be “arrested and brought to responsibility”.

Interesting the Russian interior ministry has cited “coronavirus restrictions, including on public events” as a reason to not come out on streets for protests.

Thousands in Russia protest Ukraine war, hundreds detained.



Up to 1,000 people gathered in the former imperial capital Saint Petersburg, where many were detained by masked police officershttps://t.co/LUrkEES6z3 pic.twitter.com/bAYDoGeSjg — AFP News Agency (@AFP) February 25, 2022