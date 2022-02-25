The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is slated to vote on a resolution on the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine on Friday.

The meeting on voting on the resolution on the Russian invasion of Ukraine is slated to start at 3pm eastern time.

The resolution on the Russian invasion of Ukraine is likely to be vetoed by Russia, who currently holds the presidency of UNSC.

Meanwhile, India is yet to take a stand on the resolution which is to be presented before the UNSC on Friday for voting.

India’s foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla has informed that India would take a final decision based on its final shape of the resolution.

“We have seen a draft resolution which is likely to undergo considerable changes. We will wait to see the shape that this resolution takes before we can pronounce ourselves in the position that we will take on this issue,” Shringla said.

There is also a possibility that India might abstain itself from voting for or against the resolution.

On Thursday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin over the unfolding Ukraine war crisis.

Speaking to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed for “an immediate cessation of violence”.

PM Modi has called for concerted efforts from all sides to return to the path of diplomatic negotiations and dialogue.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi further reiterated “his long-standing conviction that the differences between Russia and NATO can only be resolved through honest and sincere dialogue”.

Earlier on Thursday, Ukraine ‘pleaded’ for India’s support, as Russia launched a “full-scale invasion” of the country.

“We are pleading for India’s support. In case of aggression of totalitarian regime against democratic state, India should fully assume its global role,” Ambassador of Ukraine to India said.

He added: “I don’t know how many world leaders Putin may listen, to but status of Modi ji makes me hopeful that in case of his strong voice, Putin at least should think over.”