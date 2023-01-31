NEW DELHI: India has officially condemned the terror attack at a mosque in Peshawar, Pakistan.

The death toll in the terror attack at the mosque in Peshawar, Pakistan has mounted to 95.

“India extends its deep condolences to the families of the victims of the terror attack in Peshawar,” spokesperson for the ministry of external affairs (MEA) Arindam Bagchi said.

He added: “We strongly condemn this attack, which has taken the lives of so many people.”

Explosion at the mosque in Pakistan’s northern city of Peshawar killed at least 95 people, including an imam.

Over 150 people were also injured in the attack.

The bomb blast took place during afternoon prayers at around 1:40 pm on Monday.

One side of the mosque collapsed due to the impact of the blast.

Geo News reports stated a “suicide attacker” blew himself up inside the mosque during prayers.

The suicide attacker was present in the front row during the prayers.

“An emergency has been imposed at hospitals across the city and injured persons are being provided the best medical facilities,” Peshawar commissioner Riaz Mehsood was quoted as saying by Dawn.

The Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility for the blast inside the Peshawar mosque.