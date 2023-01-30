Peshawar: At least 25 people were killed and over 120 injured in a blast at a mosque inside a police headquarters in Pakistan on Monday, hospital officials said.

The incident occurred during afternoon prayers in the northwestern city of Peshawar near the border with Afghanistan.

Part of the mosque roof and wall structure had collapsed, and bloodied survivors limped away from the wreckage.

The mosque was located close to a police housing block, and there were some 260 people inside when the blast occurred, according to police, Reuters reported.

“We have received dead bodies. It’s an emergency situation,” said Muhammad Asim Khan, a spokesman for the main hospital in Peshawar.

He added that at least 39 wounded had so far arrived at the facility.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif in a statement condemned the bombing and ordered authorities to ensure the best possible medical treatment for the victims. He also vowed “stern action” against those behind the attack.

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan also condemned the bombing, calling it a “terrorist suicide attack” in a Twitter post.

“My prayers & condolences go to victims families. It is imperative we improve our intelligence gathering & properly equip our police forces to combat the growing threat of terrorism,” Imran Khan tweeted.