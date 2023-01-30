GUWAHATI: Terrorists’ activities in the Northeast state of Assam is under control.

This was stated by special director general of Assam police – GP Singh.

Notably, GP Singh is to take over as the next DGP of Assam on February 1.

GP Singh attributed the success of bringing terrorists’ activities in Assam under control to the recent crackdowns on terror modules in the state.

“Acts of terrorism are now almost under control,” said special DGP of Assam – GP Singh.

Singh made this statement while speaking on the 74th Foundation Day of Village Defence Organisation (VDO) in Assam on Sunday.

The next Assam DGP also stressed on the need to fight against social evils like child marriage, drug abuse and human trafficking.

Singh sought the cooperation of VDPs across Assam to tackle social evils like child marriage.