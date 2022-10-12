London: The British Royal Family has announced that King Charles III will be crowned on May 6, 2023, at Westminister Abbey.

An official statement on the official Twitter handle of the Royal Family, “The Coronation of His Majesty The King will take place on Saturday 6 May 2023 at Westminster Abbey. The Ceremony will see His Majesty King Charles III crowned alongside The Queen Consort.”

— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) October 11, 2022

King Charles III is the son of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The queen passed away on September 8 and as per rituals, King Charles III will take over the throne.

As per reports, there will be a chance of the coronation being shorter and less extravagant than in older times.

It is expected to be shorter that the ceremony of crowning the Late Queen Elizabeth in 1953.

British media reported that the guest list would be somewhere between 2,000 from 8,000.

Justin Welby, the archbishop of Canterbury will conduct the solemn religious ceremony to crown King Charles III. Along with him, his wife, Camilla, the queen consort will also be crowned.