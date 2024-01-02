Guwahati: A Japan Airlines plane caught fire on the runway of Tokyo’s Haneda Airport on Tuesday after apparently colliding with a coast guard aircraft.

All 367 passengers on board were safely evacuated.

The cause of the incident is not yet clear, but television reports said that the Airbus plane collided with a coast guard aircraft.

The plane had just arrived from Sapporo airport on the northern Japanese island of Hokkaido.

A Coast Guard official at Haneda Airport confirmed that their aircraft was involved in the incident, but did not say whether there was a collision.

Television footage showed flames coming out of windows and the plane’s nose on the ground as rescue workers sprayed it. There was also burning debris on the runway.

More than 70 fire engines were deployed to the scene.

Japan has not suffered a serious commercial aviation accident in decades. Its worst ever was in 1985, when a JAL jumbo jet flying from Tokyo to Osaka crashed in the central Gunma region, killing 520 passengers and crew.