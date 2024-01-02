Dibrugarh: The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal spent the New Year’s Day with the elders of the community.

In Dibrugarh, Sonowal visited the “Pratyarbartan” old age home where he interacted with the residents and took blessings for the ensuing year.

The MLA of Dibrugarh, Prashanta Phukan accompanied Sonowal during his visit to the old age home on Monday.

Following his visit, Sonowal said, “The blessings, affection and advice have always guided me in my life. The blessings and warmth of their company have always inspired me. After I took their blessings, I wished them a happy new year, paid my respect to them and prayed for their healthy and long life.”

Sonowal also appreciated the effort put in by everyone associated with the ‘Pratyabartan’ shelter home for continuously helping aged or homeless or helpless people. Post this, the Union Minister visited his native village Mulukgaon, and offered homage and respect at the sepulchre of his parents.

Speaking on the occasion Sonowal said, “Although my parents are not here physically, I have preserved the rich value system, purpose and sense of life instilled by their constant education in my life. I bowed down in front of them today to take blessings from my parents as I look forward to working towards nation building and commit to work on purpose towards upliftment and enrichment of my community.”