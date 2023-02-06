Guwahati: Israeli forces engaged in a gunfight with a number of armed men in Jericho, a Palestinian city in the occupied West Bank, on Monday resulting in several fatalities.

The Palestinian health ministry reported that three citizens were shot by the Israeli occupation during the attack, one of them in critical condition.

The Israeli army, meanwhile, stated that a number of assailants were killed after they opened fire on Israeli Defense Forces operating in the area.

No IDF casualties were reported. The raid was part of an operation to apprehend the Hamas terrorist squad responsible for a shooting attack on January 28.

Two gunmen had approached an Israeli restaurant near Jericho but their weapons malfunctioned after only one bullet was fired.

They then fled to Jericho, prompting the army to launch a search for them in the area.