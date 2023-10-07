Guwahati: Israel has declared a “state of war” after Palestinian militants fired several missiles/rockets at the Gaza Strip.

Israeli military said that a number of terrorists had infiltrated Israeli territory and they struck targets in the Gaza Strip.

The attack lasted for more than 30 minutes.

An elderly woman was reportedly killed in the attack. A 20-year-old man was moderately injured.

Mohammed Deif, the leader of Hamas’ military wing, said that they have launched a new military operation against Israel.

He said that 5,000 rockets had been fired into Israel.

Following the incident, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he would meet with security chiefs to discuss the latest violence, which marks a major escalation in geopolitics in recent years.

Hamas will pay a heavy price for its actions, the Israeli government has said.

Sirens are wailing in Jerusalem and across Israel, with multiple impacts reported in the south and central parts of the country.

Israel and Palestinian militants have been fighting for decades, and the latest conflict erupted after tensions rose over Israel’s closure of borders to Gazan workers

Hamas, the militant group that controls Gaza, said that the “people had to draw a line to end the occupation”, and that Israel continued to commit crimes across Palestinian land, especially at the holy site of Al-Aqsa in Jerusalem.

As of today, at least 247 Palestinians, 32 Israelis, and two foreigners have been killed in the conflict, including both fighters and civilians.